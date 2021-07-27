Advertise with Us
Grizzlies and Pelicans reported trade update

(WMC Action News 5)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 7:32 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The NBA Off-Season is barely a week old and already the Grizzlies are working the trading scene in a big way. That’s even more than what we first reported over the weekend involving the New Orleans Pelicans.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting the Grizzlies are finalizing a deal to send Center Jonas Valanciunas to the Pelicans, for Center Steven Adams and Point Guard Eric Bledsoe. 

The Griz are including their 17th and 51st pick in this week’s draft.

The big story for Memphis is not just sending JV to the Big Easy, or the players they’ll get back, it’s the fact New Orleans is sending Memphis its two picks at 10th and 40th. 

Getting into the lottery is the primary reason for Memphis to make this deal. 

There are players who could be available around number 10 the Grizzlies presumably covet, namely Moses Moody, a big shooting guard from Arkansas, and Chris Duarte of Oregon, a 6′6″ scoring wing, among others. 

Losing Valancius would be a big loss for Griz fans.

He epitomized the rit Grind philosophy with his hard work in the paint. JV is a double-double machine. He tied for third in the NBA last season at 49 with Utah’s Rudy Gobert. 

In Adams, the Griz get another hard-working 7-footer who’s a strongman around the basket, but he’s not the scorer or rebounder Valanciunas is.

He does possess a high basketball IQ and has played on a winner at Oklahoma City before being traded to New Orleans. He works well off the pick and roll, which is right up Ja Morant’s alley. 

Adams and Bledsoe worked the pick and roll in New Orleans.

Reports late Monday say Bledsoe may not come to Memphis and could be part of a three-team deal to move elsewhere. A lot of intrigue left in this one.

The NBA Draft is Thursday night.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

