Heat wave persists through the weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s dry and warm this morning with temperatures in the 70s. It will be another hot and humid afternoon with high temperatures in the lower 90s. Due to the high humidity, there is a Heat Advisory in effect through this evening in eastern Arkansas and a few counties in Tennessee. Shelby County is included in the advisory. This means that the heat index will exceed 105. It will be mostly dry today, but a stray shower will be possible in the afternoon.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. 20%. High: 93 degrees. Winds: Northeast 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 77 degrees. Winds: Northeast at 5 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: The heat and humidity will continue to rise this week. We will likely have heat advisories every day and may even see Excessive Heat Warnings at the end of the week. Wednesday and Thursday will be dry and sunny, so there won’t be any rain to bring relief. Afternoon highs will be in the mid to upper 90s and overnight lows in the upper 70s. Friday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures near 100 and a heat index up to 110.

WEEKEND: It will be hot and muggy on Saturday with high temperatures in the mid to upper 90s. There could be a few showers on Sunday as a weak front moves into the area, especially in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s. Temperatures will drop to the mid to upper 80s at the start of next week.

