Lower rain chances and intense the rest of the week

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather
By Spencer Denton
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Heat Advisory remains in place again todayExpect a mix of sun and clouds with a stray pop-up shower or storm this afternoon. Highs will reach the low to mid 90s with the heat index from 105-110. Winds will be variable around 5 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and warm. Lows in the mid to upper 70s. Winds will be light.

WEDNESDAY: It will remain hot and humid and mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 90s. The heat index will reach 105-110. Overnight lows will be in the upper 70s.

LATE WEEK: Thursday and Friday will feature more intense heat with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. Highs will be in the upper 90s with the heat index at 105-110. Lows will be in the upper 70s.

WEEKEND: The hot and humid pattern will continue into the weekend with highs in the mid 90s and lows in the mid to upper 70s. There will be a slight chance of a passing shower or storm Saturday and a slightly higher chance on Sunday.

