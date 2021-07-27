Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare reports 170% case increase within last 2 weeks

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Methodist LeBonheur Healthcare is expecting some difficult weeks ahead after reporting a 170% increase in cases within the last two weeks due to Delta variant and low vaccination rates.

On Tuesday, MLH CEO Michael Ugwueke shared an update on the health care system’s COVID-19 stats over the course of the pandemic.

MLH Milestone Comparison Chart (Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare)

Nationally the seven-day new case average has now risen to 51,939 per day. Locally in Shelby County, that seven-day average skyrocketed from 36 to 243 within a month.

MLH’s Milestone Comparison chart shows the virus reproductive rate is at 1.47, which is considered exceptionally high and beats MLH’s summer peak rate at 1.07. The reproductive rate for the week of July 19 was up at 1.53.

Ugwueke says MLH Tuesday kicked off with 102 patients filling emergency departments an increase from the 62 patients reports Sunday morning.

The health care system also updated its COVID-19 testing procedures:

“Beginning Tuesday, July 27, we will no longer require a pre-procedure COVID test for patients who are able to document that they are fully vaccinated. Patients who are symptomatic or immunocompromised will still be required to have a swab, even if they are vaccinated. Patients who are not vaccinated will follow existing COVID testing process within a 96 hours pre-procedure time frame. This will affect our ORs, cath labs, GI labs and Labor & Delivery.”

On the vaccination end, MLH has administered over 93,700 doses as of Tuesday with 1.62 million fully vaccinated nationally, according to Ugwueke.

MLH says the current variant surge is taking a beating on the unvaccinated.

“I can’t emphasize it enough: the safe and effective COVID vaccines are the key to turning the corner on this pandemic,” wrote Ugwueke.

