Monkeys, dogs, bird rescued from deplorable living conditions

YORK, S.C. (Gray News/WBTV) – More than 80 animals were taken from a home in South Carolina after several months of investigation about poor living conditions and concerns about their health.

Animal control officers and deputies with the York County Sheriff’s Office found 80 small breed dogs, two monkeys and a bird living in horrible conditions inside and outside the home.

“The smell about knocked me over. There were feces everywhere. Flies everywhere,” said Trent Faris, the public information officer for the York County Sheriff’s office. “I can tell you, I walked into the house -- very, very poor living conditions. Not only for him but also the animals.”

Deputies told WBTV 63-year-old David Andrew Barber was selling the dogs on the internet.

Barber is charged with several counts of ill treatment of and hoarding of animals. More charges could be pending, contingent upon a veterinary examination of the animals.

Deputies found methamphetamine and seized multiple firearms while searching the home.

“We are thankful for the teamwork between our deputies and animal control to make sure these animals get the care they need, and hopefully in the future a loving home,” said Sheriff Kevin Tolson.

The sheriff’s office said there is no evidence the dogs were used for fighting or baiting.

