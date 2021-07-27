MPD asking for help solving 2017 murder of 10-year-old boy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police want the public’s help solving a cold case involving the shooting death of a 10 year old boy.

It coincides with the arrest of a suspect in the shooting death of another 10 year old last year. And police say tips are the key to solving these crimes.

Richard Jordan, just 10-years-old, was shot and killed as he sat in his family’s car at Airways and Ketchum in November 2017.

Police say at least three cars pulled up alongside the vehicle at a stop light and the suspects started shooting

A 12-year-old and an adult were injured. The victims drove to the Airways precinct for help.

The cars were described as a gold Chevy Malibu with missing hubcaps, a black Chrysler 300 and a Gray sedan.

Buddy Chapman, a former Memphis police director and executive director of Memphis Crime Stoppers says somebody knows who was in those cars and they need to talk.

“So it’s very important because no criminal act takes place in this city that someone doesn’t know about,” Chapman said.

Memphis resident Lewis Chills thinks people should let investigators know what they know.

“It’s the right thing to do,” Chills said.

But Shuntario Reed doubts people will come forward.

“I doubt it. It’s so many folks out here. Think about your family. That’s probably why a lot if people are not coming forward,” Reed said.

And Reed says people fear the criminals will find out who talked.

But Chapman says people with tips remain anonymous. There is no caller ID. The caller gets a number.

He also says it all comes down to what the community will tolerate.

“Crime is not a police problem. Crime is a community problem. And the community will suffer crime to the extent they are willing to,” Chapman said.

And it appears the public is becoming less tolerant.

Chapman says the calls to Crime Stoppers have increased significantly.

Tips led to the arrest of suspects in the July 4th shooting death of 7-year-old Kelby Shorty.

And tips led to the recent arrest of Martavis Ayers in the shooting death last year of 10-year-old Jadon Knox in Orange Mound.

If you know anything about the shooting death of 10-year-old Richard Jordan or any other crime call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-Cash.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.