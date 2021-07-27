Advertise with Us
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Police officer killed in shooting in Alabama; woman injured

Authorities have identified the Selma, Alabama, police officer killed Tuesday morning.
Authorities have identified the Selma, Alabama, police officer killed Tuesday morning.((Source: WSFA 12 News))
By WSFA 12 News Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Authorities have identified the police officer killed in Alabama on Tuesday morning as Marquis Moorer, WSFA reported.

Details about Moorer’s history with the Selma Police Department and age have not been released.

According to Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson, the shooting happened around 4 a.m. at Selma Square Apartments. Details about the incident were not released.

Jackson says Moore’s significant other, who has not been identified, was also injured and taken to a hospital for treatment.

Several agencies, including the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, are on the scene. A suspect is being sought but at this time, there are not any leads.

Copyright 2021 WSFA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash involving Memphis police cruisers
Driver falls asleep at the wheel before hitting 2 Memphis police cruisers
Oak Court Mall altercation
Police searching for man in Oak Court Mall incident
Woman surrenders to US Marshals task force for deadly Memphis shooting
Hickory Ridge Elementary School is one of two brand new schools that opened for students on...
Memphis school chosen to be in GAP clothing commercial
Antravion Greer mugshot
Man arrested after Incredible Pizza shooting

Latest News

In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump hold...
LIVE: Jan. 6 House committee holds first hearing
Mallory Rahman and her daughter Zara Rahman, 4, who live nearby, pause after bringing flowers...
Georgia man pleading guilty to 4 of 8 massage spa killings
Melvin Scott
Suspect with rifle involved in Oak Court Mall incident arrested
Garth Brooks is offering vaccinations at his concert in Kansas City, Mo.
Vaccinations will be offered at Garth Brooks concert in Kansas City
Retired Sen. Mike Enzi, a Wyoming Republican known as a consensus-builder in an increasingly...
Ex-US Sen. Mike Enzi of Wyoming dies after bicycle accident