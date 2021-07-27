Advertise with Us
Rain chances diminish as temperatures increase

By Ron Childers
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Dry air is streaming into the Mid-South eliminating rain chances and will remain through the end of the week. This dry air will also warm quicker during the day allowing temperatures to soar.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light to calm wind and overnight lows in the mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny with a Northeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 90s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear with a calm wind and lows in the mid to upper 70s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny each day with highs in the upper 90s to near 100 along with heat index values near 105 and overnight lows in the upper 70s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloud with a slight chance of rain along with high temperatures in the mid to upper 90s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 70s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with isolated to widely scattered showers and highs in the lower 90s and lows in the lower 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with a chance of rain, highs in the mid to upper 80s, and lows in the upper 60s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid 80s.

