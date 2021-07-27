Advertise with Us
Suspect with rifle involved in Oak Court Mall incident arrested

Melvin Scott
Melvin Scott(WMC/MPD)
By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 9:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An emergency call from Oak Court Mall left Memphis police searching for an armed suspect over the weekend.

On Sunday evening, officers responded to an “armed party” call after witnesses detailed a man with blonde tips in his hair, yellow shirt, dark pants and an assault rifle was running from the scene. That man is now identified as Melvin Scott.

Scott allegedly told officers he ran to grab his weapon from the trunk of his car after his friend got into a fight at the mall. He then told officers he went back into the mall with the gun intending to scare off the man fighting with his friend.

According to the arrest affidavit, Scott said mall security told him police were on the way, so he fled the scene and disposed of the gun.

Scott is charged with tampering of evidence, criminal attempted aggravated assault, prohibition-posted notice, unlawful possession of a weapon in a public place and evading arrest.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

