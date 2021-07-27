Advertise with Us
Tennessee Republican leaders sign letter encouraging vaccinations

Tennessee Republicans signed a letter Monday urging people to get vaccinated for COVID-19.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Republican leadership from the Tennessee Senate signed a letter to Tennesseans Monday urging them to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The letter emphasizes the importance of vaccines and the Senators hope by signing it they will “correct the record and leave no doubt about where they stand” on vaccines, a release from the Tennessee Senate Republican Caucus said.

“Although we have made progress, COVID-19 is not over,” the letter said. “There has been a recent spike in the number of cases, which includes the virus’s more contagious delta variant. A strong majority of these cases are among those who are not vaccinated. And virtually all of those currently hospitalized with COVID-19 have not been vaccinated.”

The letter is signed by every member of the Republican Caucus leadership team, and emphasizes the safety of vaccines.

“Nearly 338 million doses of the vaccines have been administered in the U.S. with few adverse effects,” the letter says. “Please compare the very rare instances of side effects with the more than 600,000 deaths in the U.S. which have occurred due to COVID-19. The facts are clear -- the benefits of the vaccines far outweigh the risks.”

The letter also states that the state will not require vaccine mandates for Tennesseans.

