Texas, Oklahoma serve notice to Big 12

(WAFB)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 7:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The first domino in a new shift in College Football has fallen. The universities of Texas and Oklahoma officially told the Big 12 Monday they will leave the league in the coming years. 

Their landing spot, reportedly the SEC.

Starting what would be the most consequential reordering of college sports conferences in about a decade. The Sooners and Longhorns issued a formal statement informing the Big 12 they will not renew their grant of rights agreements once they expire in 2024-25.  

Media rights are, by far, the largest source of revenue for college leagues and a decision to leave a conference’s signature deal is tantamount to exiting the conference itself. 

On the field, Oklahoma is the No. 1 program in that league, and while it has struggled lately in football, Texas is still the richest athletic program in the nation with an endowment that nears $32 billion.

Neither school would balk at paying the reported $76 million to get out of the Big 12 early. Expect the lawyers to find a way.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

