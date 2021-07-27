Tigers’ defensive back makes Thorpe Watch List

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The American Athletic Conference will hold its Media Days virtually next week besides Head Coach Ryan Sylverfield, the Memphis Tigers will have their pre-season watch list stars Calvin Austin and Quindell Johnson meet the media.

Johnson picked up another pre-season honor Monday, being named to the Jim Thorpe Award Watch List for the Best Defensive Back in College Football.

Johnson expected to build on his second-team All-AAC selection last season after totaling a team-high 81 tackles and three interceptions, to go with two tackles for loss, five pass breakups, two forced fumbles and a blocked kick. Johnson is already on the Chuck Bednarik Award Watch List for the best defender in the college game.

Arkansas’ Jalen Catalon is also up for the Thorpe Award The Hogs have two players on watch lists for the Dick Butkus Linebacker Award, Grant Morgan and Bumper PoolLakiea Henry and Sam Williams of Ole Miss are also up for the Butkus Award.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.