Advertise with Us
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Twin V.A. nurses share career path and passion for serving veterans

Twin V.A. nurses share career path and passion for serving veterans
Twin V.A. nurses share career path and passion for serving veterans
By Roslyn Anderson
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson’s V.A. Medical Center is a workplace that includes many family members; among them are twin nurses. The Pearl natives wanted to be in the medical field and followed the same path in life — education, and careers.

Twins Cleola Taylor and Ceola Gilbert get double-takes when walking the halls of the V.A. hospital. Their maiden name is Dixon. Both have worked there for nearly 13 years and another 13 years prior at St. Dominic.

“I usually don’t tell people that I have a twin because that takes the fun out of it here,” said Taylor. “I wait, and eventually they see us either at lunch or in the hall together, and they stop in their tracks, and they say I didn’t know you had a twin.”

“We’ve actually had the opportunity to work together on the same floor before, but we were in different halls. She was on one side different hall, and I was on another,” said Gilbert.

Cleola is five minutes older. Both graduated from Hinds Community College and UMMC with Master’s Degrees from William Carey. They each have two daughters.

“My youngest and her oldest are eight months apart,” said Taylor. “So we were pregnant at the same time, but we didn’t realize it, but of course until later on.”

The 57-year-olds don’t think they look alike but share a passion for serving veterans. Ceola Gilbert is a utilization manager overseeing patient charts. Her husband is deceased and was in the military.

“They are the ultimate reason that we are here,” said Gilbert. “I know we get a paycheck here, but at the end of the day, you want to know that you’ve done something — confident in that you’ve helped someone.”

Cleola Taylor, a charge nurse in ambulatory surgery, worked the COVID unit.

“I took an oath as a nurse that I was gonna take care of my patients no matter what, and I go home with a clear conscience,” said Taylor. “That’s what I agreed to do, and I’ve been doing it for many years, and I wasn’t going to turn back because of COVID.”

Their nursing careers span 37 years.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash involving Memphis police cruisers
Driver falls asleep at the wheel before hitting 2 Memphis police cruisers
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self
Woman surrenders to US Marshals task force for deadly Memphis shooting
Oak Court Mall altercation
Police searching for man in Oak Court Mall incident
Hickory Ridge Elementary School is one of two brand new schools that opened for students on...
Memphis school chosen to be in GAP clothing commercial

Latest News

Mid-South Olympian Shelby McEwen competing in Tokyo
Mid-South Olympian Shelby McEwen preparing for first appearance at Tokyo Games
The Investigators: Instacart customer fights fir refund after shopper goes rogue
The Investigators: Instacart customer fights for refund after shopper goes rogue
CDC recommends masking in areas with high community spread and low vaccination rates
Arkansas man arrested for drag racing in Memphis
Man arrested in Memphis after drag racing for audience of nearly 100 people
Raven Saunders and shot put coach bring intense, yet positive approach to Olympic training
Mid-South Olympian Raven Saunders takes the world stage