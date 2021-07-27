Advertise with Us
What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5’s Joy Redmond and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin

By Amanda Hanson and Joy Redmond
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s Tuesday, which means WMC Action News 5′s Joy Redmond and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin are talking about what’s trending in Memphis.

Joy and Telisa caught up at the Digital Desk to talk about two music events happening Saturday, July 31.

Quartet Madness is set to happen at Freedom Baptist Church. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door.

Also on Saturday, the Tri State Gospel Music Praise Fest featuring the Clark Sisters. The event will take place at New Salem Baptist Church from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Click here to purchase tickets.

Come Labor Day weekend, the Battle of the Food Trucks and Music Fest is happening at Southland Mall in Memphis. Several food trucks will go head-to-head to see who will be crowned the best in the Mid-South.

Catch Joy and Telisa every Tuesday at 9 a.m. on our streaming apps -- Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Roku -- and listen to Telisa on FM 104/AM 1240 WAVN The Trend weekdays at 10 a.m.

