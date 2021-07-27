Advertise with Us
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Where’s Ruthie? Nigerian assistant watches US win from hotel

This selfie photo provided by Ruthie Bolton shows herself in Tokyo, Japan, Tuesday, July 27,...
This selfie photo provided by Ruthie Bolton shows herself in Tokyo, Japan, Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Bolton missed the moment she wanted possibly most from the Tokyo Games. She was nowhere near the sideline Tuesday when her new team Nigeria lost to her old team in the Olympic opener for both teams. Instead, she watched the Nigerians hold the United States to the Americans' slimmest victory since the semifinals of the 2004 Athens Games from a hotel because of credential issues. (Ruthie Bolton via AP)(Ruthie Bolton | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAITAMA, Japan (AP) — Nigeria assistant coach Ruthie Bolton could only watch and yell at the television in a Japanese hotel room as the Nigerians battled the U.S. women’s basketball team.

Bolton arrived in country last Friday but because of a problem with credentials she has been stuck in limbo along with two other Nigerian assistants and the team doctor waiting for approval of their Olympic credentials.

Bolton says watching from afar was really hard after having played for Team USA. S

he was a teammate of U.S. coach Dawn Staley and helped the Americans win two Olympic gold medals and a world championship.

Most Read

Crash involving Memphis police cruisers
Driver falls asleep at the wheel before hitting 2 Memphis police cruisers
Woman surrenders to US Marshals task force for deadly Memphis shooting
Oak Court Mall altercation
Police searching for man in Oak Court Mall incident
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self
Hickory Ridge Elementary School is one of two brand new schools that opened for students on...
Memphis school chosen to be in GAP clothing commercial

Latest News

Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self
Kelley Hurley of the United States competes against CHU Ka Mong of Hong Kong in the women's...
Tokyo 2020 in photos
United States' Carli Lloyd, 2nd left, and Australia's Sam Kerr embrace each other at the end of...
U.S. women held scoreless by Australia in group stage finale
Carissa Moore, of the United States, celebrates winning the gold medal of the women's surfing...
Why winning gold in surfing means so much to Carissa Moore