Woman cycling to honor mother, raise money for cancer research

By Amanda Hanson and Andrew Douglas
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Collierville native Keri Blair will be peddling in honor of her mother who passed away from stage IV lung cancer.

Come September, Blair will take part in the Coast 2 Coast 4 Cancer ride comprised of 16 teams. The cross-county ride will start in Oregon and end in New Jersey all to raise money for cancer research.

“My team will be riding over 225 miles in three states,” Blair said. “I’m really excited. I’m nervous and it’s definitely going to be a great experience.”

It’s taken 5 months of extensive training to get prepared for the ride.

“My mom was just a warrior in every sense of the word,” Blair said. “She taught us what it is as women to never give up, to pursue things that are hard, to really face fear head on and to try things we wouldn’t normally try. Because through her entire diagnosis, she never complained and showed a really brave face.”

The goal is to raise $1 million. Blair said she wants to honor her mother’s strength during her 9-month battle.

“I carry my mother’s strength with me every single day,” says Keri. “I want to be able to look back and see that I was able to demonstrate to my 7-year-old daughter that fear was never an option with this training. I want to confidently show her that I believed in myself and had the strength to accomplish my personal goals – even in moments of doubt.”

Click here to donate in support of Keri Blair.

