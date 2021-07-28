Advertise with Us
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Airman killed, three injured in on-base Keesler accident

An airman assigned to the 81st Training Wing at Keesler died in an accident on base Wednesday...
An airman assigned to the 81st Training Wing at Keesler died in an accident on base Wednesday afternoon.. (Photo source: WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - An airman assigned to the 81st Training Wing at Keesler died in an accident on base Wednesday afternoon.

Keesler officials say the accident happened around 1:25.pm. Also, along with the airman, three others were injured in the accident.

The identity of the Airman will not be released until 24 hours after next of kin notifications have been made.

The cause of the incident is still under investigation and no additional details are available at this time.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Investigators: Instacart customer fights fir refund after shopper goes rogue
The Investigators: Instacart customer fights for refund after shopper goes rogue
Arkansas man arrested for drag racing in Memphis
Man arrested in Memphis after drag racing for audience of nearly 100 people
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self
I-40 bridge set to reopen next week, Arkansas judge says, but DOT officials won’t confirm
I-40 bridge set to reopen next week, Arkansas judge says, but DOT officials won’t confirm
Melvin Scott
Suspect with rifle involved in Oak Court Mall incident arrested

Latest News

I-40 bridge
I-40 bridge reopening date confirmed as TDOT wraps up final assessments
Millington naval base updates mask guidance due to COVID-19 transmission rate
Canadian National Railroad
MFD: Overheated grain causes fire on train
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Patient receives COVID-19 vaccine.
Mid-South health experts explore benefits of COVID-19 booster shots