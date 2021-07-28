Advertise with Us
ATV driver leads sheriff’s deputies on a nearly 30-mile chase

33-year old Sam Boutwell was arrested and charged with multiple counts.(WDAM)
By Eddie Robertson
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 7:37 PM CDT
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department was notified on Sunday about an ATV which was taken from a home in the Soso-Big Creek Road area.

The owner, who was away at work, said he believes it was taken from his home on Friday.

On Tuesday, Constable Danny Gibson received a tip from a member of the community who said they had spotted the 4-wheeler.

After locating the ATV, Gibson attempted to approach it but as he did so, the driver fled on the 4-wheeler.

Deputies soon joined in on the pursuit which took them on about a 30-mile chase through various roads in the county.

At times, the speed was 50 mph and the driver attempted to lose the pursuing law enforcement officers by going off-road.

It ended, however, with the ATV crashing out at a dead end on Jordan Road near Ellisville.

The driver, 33-year old Sam Boutwell, was taken into custody and charged with grand larceny, felony fleeing, and resisting arrest.

Boutwell is suspected of multiple burglaries in the Soso-Big Creek Road area and other parts of the county.

Those who feel they may be the victim of a car burglary or other thefts are encouraged to contact the JCSD at (601) 425-3147.

Boutwell is currently in the Jones County Adult Detention Center awaiting his initial appearance. He’s also on hold for another agency.

