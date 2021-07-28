Advertise with Us
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Best Life: First-of-its-kind surgery gives babies with rare condition change at survival

By Ivanhoe Broadcast News
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 7:39 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HACKENSACK, N.J. (Ivanhoe Newswire) — Exencephaly is a rare birth defect that causes the brain to develop outside the skull, exposing the tissue to amniotic fluid in the womb. The condition has been universally fatal until now. Neurosurgeons developed a procedure that allowed a newborn identified with the condition during his mom’s pregnancy to survive after birth and continue to thrive.

Lucas Santa Marie is now two years old. An adorable little brother to his three big sisters and by all accounts, a medical miracle.

“We were gambling for when we decided to give birth to him, just a few minutes to hold him. Now we’ve already got two years,” exclaimed Maria Santa Maria and AJ Santa Maria, Lucas’ parents.

Maria’s doctors induced her at 35 weeks. Lucas came into the world at six and a half pounds and 19 inches long--breathing on his own. A team of doctors developed a first-of-its-kind, six-hour surgery that drained extra fluid in his brain, removed dying brain tissue, and provided his healthy brain with protection by using skin that had developed at the base of his skull.

“We provided him with a scalp and what happens is the layerings of the brain actually formed bone. So he was able to form bone around a good portion of his skull,” explained Timothy Vogel, MD, Pediatric Neurosurgeon, Joseph Sanzani Children’s Hospital.

The family knew that Lucas could die at any time, but he proved everyone wrong and left the NICU after one week.

“We always say God has a plan for everyone and I guess he had something bigger for Lucas and for us,” shared AJ.

“When we look at the future, it’s a little scary to realize that maybe medically, he might not do much more. But then I always remember that medically he’s not supposed to be here,” said Maria.

Dr. Vogel says since Lucas is the first to survive the condition, no one is sure how he will continue to develop, or what his future holds. His parents Maria and AJ say Lucas doesn’t speak phrases, but he coos, and does say “mom.” Doctors will perform a third surgery around his fifth birthday to give his brain more room as he grows.

Contributors to this news report include: Cyndy McGrath, Executive Producer; Kirk Manson, Videographer; Roque Correa, Editor.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self
I-40 bridge set to reopen next week, Arkansas judge says, but DOT officials won’t confirm
I-40 bridge set to reopen next week, Arkansas judge says, but DOT officials won’t confirm
Hickory Ridge Elementary School is one of two brand new schools that opened for students on...
Memphis school chosen to be in GAP clothing commercial
Melvin Scott
Suspect with rifle involved in Oak Court Mall incident arrested
A restaurant staffer wears a face mask while working. The CDC is expected to release new...
CDC changes course on indoor masks in some parts of the US

Latest News

Best Life
Best Life: First-of-its-kind surgery gives babies with rare condition change at survival
Best Life
Best Life: Parents are key to helping kids overcome language delays
Best Life
Best Life: Parents are key to helping kids overcome language delays
The new guidance recommends wearing masks indoors even if you are vaccinated.
CDC changes mask and school guidance as younger population becomes more infected by COVID-19