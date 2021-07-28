Advertise with Us
Bulldogs bench boss gets long term deal

Mississippi State wins National Championship, first in school's history
Mississippi State wins National Championship, first in school’s history(Mississippi State Baseball)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 9:56 AM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On the college diamond, Mississippi State inks Baseball Coach Chris Lemonis to a long-term extension.

Lemonis led the Bulldogs to their first National Team Championship in any sport, winning the College World Series last month. 

He earned National Coach of the Year honors in the process.

Lemonis salary increases to $1.25 million per beginning next season. It increases by $25,000 each year.

The maximum state contract length in Mississippi is four years. 

Lemonis staff is also now the highest paid in the country.

