Bulldogs bench boss gets long term deal

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On the college diamond, Mississippi State inks Baseball Coach Chris Lemonis to a long-term extension.

Lemonis led the Bulldogs to their first National Team Championship in any sport, winning the College World Series last month.

He earned National Coach of the Year honors in the process.

Lemonis salary increases to $1.25 million per beginning next season. It increases by $25,000 each year.

The maximum state contract length in Mississippi is four years.

Lemonis staff is also now the highest paid in the country.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.