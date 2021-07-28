Concerns of vaccine hesitancy arise with new mask recommendations

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As the COVID-19 Delta variant wreaks havoc, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is recommending fully vaccinated people in some areas return to wearing masks in indoor public settings.

But some worry this updated guidance will hurt vaccination efforts.

Despite vaccines being widely available, all three Mid-South states have some of the lowest vaccination rates in the country. Less than 40 percent of the population in Tennessee, Arkansas, and Mississippi are fully vaccinated.

With concerns growing about the Delta variant, the CDC did an about-face and is now urging fully vaccinated people living in COVID-19 hot spots to wear masks indoors.

Tennessee US. Senator Bill Hagerty said he fears the new recommendations will hurt vaccination efforts.

“I thought we were following the science?” Hagerty tweeted. “I fear this will undermine confidence and significantly hurt efforts to encourage vaccination.”

Doctors say the new CDC recommendations shouldn’t be seen as a sign the vaccines don’t work.

“They are recognizing that this is a different battle we are fighting and they are adjusting our way of doing it,” said Dr. Steven Threlkeld, an infectious disease expert with Baptist Memorial in Memphis.

Threlkeld says the vaccines still provide the best protection. He says the proof is in patients being admitted to the hospital. Almost all of them are unvaccinated

Doctors say hospitalizations and the new CDC recommendations, if anything, should inspire vaccine holdouts as it’s more proof the pandemic will linger on until more people get vaccinated.

“I am afraid of this virus, of this Delta variant. And if you’re not, respectfully, I would argue that it’s because you don’t have enough information about it. Because those of us who are around it and watching it kill increasingly younger people are afraid of it. It is hunting you if you are unvaccinated,” Threlkeld said.

Only time will tell if that message gets through.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.