Advertise with Us
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Concerns of vaccine hesitancy arise with new mask recommendations

A veteran receives his shot at the Jonesboro VA Outpatient Clinic, where the Memphis VA brought...
A veteran receives his shot at the Jonesboro VA Outpatient Clinic, where the Memphis VA brought 200 vaccines.(KAIT)
By Brandon Richard
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As the COVID-19 Delta variant wreaks havoc, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is recommending fully vaccinated people in some areas return to wearing masks in indoor public settings.

But some worry this updated guidance will hurt vaccination efforts.

Despite vaccines being widely available, all three Mid-South states have some of the lowest vaccination rates in the country. Less than 40 percent of the population in Tennessee, Arkansas, and Mississippi are fully vaccinated.

With concerns growing about the Delta variant, the CDC did an about-face and is now urging fully vaccinated people living in COVID-19 hot spots to wear masks indoors.

Tennessee US. Senator Bill Hagerty said he fears the new recommendations will hurt vaccination efforts.

“I thought we were following the science?” Hagerty tweeted. “I fear this will undermine confidence and significantly hurt efforts to encourage vaccination.”

Doctors say the new CDC recommendations shouldn’t be seen as a sign the vaccines don’t work.

“They are recognizing that this is a different battle we are fighting and they are adjusting our way of doing it,” said Dr. Steven Threlkeld, an infectious disease expert with Baptist Memorial in Memphis.

Threlkeld says the vaccines still provide the best protection. He says the proof is in patients being admitted to the hospital. Almost all of them are unvaccinated

Doctors say hospitalizations and the new CDC recommendations, if anything, should inspire vaccine holdouts as it’s more proof the pandemic will linger on until more people get vaccinated.

“I am afraid of this virus, of this Delta variant. And if you’re not, respectfully, I would argue that it’s because you don’t have enough information about it. Because those of us who are around it and watching it kill increasingly younger people are afraid of it. It is hunting you if you are unvaccinated,” Threlkeld said.

Only time will tell if that message gets through.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Investigators: Instacart customer fights fir refund after shopper goes rogue
The Investigators: Instacart customer fights for refund after shopper goes rogue
Arkansas man arrested for drag racing in Memphis
Man arrested in Memphis after drag racing for audience of nearly 100 people
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self
I-40 bridge set to reopen next week, Arkansas judge says, but DOT officials won’t confirm
I-40 bridge set to reopen next week, Arkansas judge says, but DOT officials won’t confirm
Melvin Scott
Suspect with rifle involved in Oak Court Mall incident arrested

Latest News

No changes yet to Memphis, Shelby Co. mask guidance following CDC recommendation
No changes yet to Memphis, Shelby Co. mask guidance
Mask
No changes yet to Memphis, Shelby Co. mask guidance following CDC recommendation
Mid-South health experts explore benefits of COVID-19 booster shots
Mid-South health leaders discuss booster shot
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19