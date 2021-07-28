Advertise with Us
Developers discuss final phase of One Beale project

By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 6:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We’re getting a closer look at a brand new hotel coming to Downtown Memphis.

Developers of the One Beale project gathered to discuss the final phase of the project the new Grand Hyatt hotel.

The 20-story, $200 million addition will include 365 guest rooms, two restaurants, a spa and 44,000 square feet of meeting and event space.

”It will be a city really coming into its own,” said One Beale Developer Chance Carlisle. “A generational project that’s taken maybe two generations to see through. But it’s coming right at the right time for what Memphis needs to take the next step forward as a city and to become the regional powerhouse that we aspire to be.”

The Grand Hyatt is the final piece of the One Beale Development.

Construction is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2022.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

