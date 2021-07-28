Advertise with Us
Digital Desk discussion with Tonyaa Weathersbee, Commercial Appeal metro columnist

By Andrew Douglas and Amanda Hanson
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Commercial Appeal metro columnist Tonyaa Weathersbee joined Andrew Douglas at the Digital Desk Friday.

They talked about several of Tonyaa’s recent columns, including violence at the Incredible Pizza, the Delta variant and vaccine hesitancy.

Watch their interview here or on our streaming apps -- Amazon Fire, AppleTV and Roku.

Read Tonya’s columns here.

