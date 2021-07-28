Advertise with Us
FedexForum updates entry policy, recommends masks for all guests

FedExForum (Source: WMC Action News 5)
By Hannah Wallsmith
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As COVID-19 case numbers rise, FedexForum is updating their entry and attendance procedures for all guests beginning with this weekend’s Professional Bull Riders Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour’s Bluff City Classic.

According to a news release, masks are recommended for all guests now per CDC guidance.

Other entry and attendance policies that remain in effect include mobile ticketing, contactless transactions at concession stands and the bag policy.

The venue says they will continue to have hand sanitizing stations throughout the concourses, elevators and other common areas.

Click here to see a full list of the arena’s policy and procedures.

