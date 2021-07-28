Hot and dry pattern to end the week, but relief is in sight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - High pressure in the middle Mississippi River Valley is driving dry air in to the Mid-South limiting rain chances but allowing temperatures to climb and another HEAT ADVISORY for the entire Action News 5 coverage area tomorrow. Fortunately, a weekend cold front will bring some rain and much cooler temperatures for next week.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light to calm wind and lows in the mid to upper 70s.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny with a light West wind and afternoon highs in the upper 90s and heat index values ranging from 105 to 108.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Clear with a light to calm wind and overnight lows in the upper 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny with afternoon highs in the upper 90s to near 100 and overnight lows in the upper 70s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain, high temperatures in the upper 90s, and lows in the mid to upper 70s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms along with highs in the upper 80s and lows in the lower 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with a chance of rain, afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s, and lows in the upper 60s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s and overnight lows in the upper 60s.

