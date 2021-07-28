Advertise with Us
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Hot and dry pattern to end the week, but relief is in sight

By Ron Childers
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - High pressure in the middle Mississippi River Valley is driving dry air in to the Mid-South limiting rain chances but allowing temperatures to climb and another HEAT ADVISORY for the entire Action News 5 coverage area tomorrow. Fortunately, a weekend cold front will bring some rain and much cooler temperatures for next week.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light to calm wind and lows in the mid to upper 70s.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny with a light West wind and afternoon highs in the upper 90s and heat index values ranging from 105 to 108.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Clear with a light to calm wind and overnight lows in the upper 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny with afternoon highs in the upper 90s to near 100 and overnight lows in the upper 70s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain, high temperatures in the upper 90s, and lows in the mid to upper 70s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms along with highs in the upper 80s and lows in the lower 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with a chance of rain, afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s, and lows in the upper 60s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s and overnight lows in the upper 60s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

WMC Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Investigators: Instacart customer fights fir refund after shopper goes rogue
The Investigators: Instacart customer fights for refund after shopper goes rogue
Arkansas man arrested for drag racing in Memphis
Man arrested in Memphis after drag racing for audience of nearly 100 people
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self
I-40 bridge set to reopen next week, Arkansas judge says, but DOT officials won’t confirm
I-40 bridge set to reopen next week, Arkansas judge says, but DOT officials won’t confirm
Melvin Scott
Suspect with rifle involved in Oak Court Mall incident arrested

Latest News

Wednesday evening weather update
Wednesday evening Mid-South weather forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-July 28, 2021
Weather
Spencer's Forecast
WMC First Alert Weather
Intense heat hangs around through the weekend
bb
WMC Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Wednesday Mid-South Weather - July 28