Advertise with Us
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Intense heat hangs around through the weekend

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Spencer Denton
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -  It will remain hot and humid with a mostly sunny sky. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 90s this afternoon. The heat index will range from 103-108.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and warm. Lows in the mid to upper 70s. Winds will be light.

LATE WEEK: Thursday and Friday will feature more intense heat with a mostly sunny sky. Highs will be in the upper 90s with the heat index at 105-110. Lows will be in the upper 70s.

WEEKEND: The hot and humid pattern will continue into the weekend with highs in the mid 90s Saturday and lows in the mid to upper 70s. There will be a slight chance of a passing shower or storm Saturday but a higher chance on Sunday as a front nears the area. Some areas may not hit 90 Sunday.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self
Arkansas man arrested for drag racing in Memphis
Man arrested in Memphis after drag racing for audience of nearly 100 people
I-40 bridge set to reopen next week, Arkansas judge says, but DOT officials won’t confirm
I-40 bridge set to reopen next week, Arkansas judge says, but DOT officials won’t confirm
The Investigators: Instacart customer fights fir refund after shopper goes rogue
The Investigators: Instacart customer fights for refund after shopper goes rogue
Melvin Scott
Suspect with rifle involved in Oak Court Mall incident arrested

Latest News

bb
WMC Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Wednesday Mid-South Weather - July 28
WMC First Alert Weather
Temperatures approaching 100 for the next few days
Tuesday evening weather update
Rain chances diminish as temperatures increase
Tuesday evening weather update
Tuesday evening Mid-South weather forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-July 27, 2021