Intense heat hangs around through the weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It will remain hot and humid with a mostly sunny sky. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 90s this afternoon. The heat index will range from 103-108.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and warm. Lows in the mid to upper 70s. Winds will be light.

LATE WEEK: Thursday and Friday will feature more intense heat with a mostly sunny sky. Highs will be in the upper 90s with the heat index at 105-110. Lows will be in the upper 70s.

WEEKEND: The hot and humid pattern will continue into the weekend with highs in the mid 90s Saturday and lows in the mid to upper 70s. There will be a slight chance of a passing shower or storm Saturday but a higher chance on Sunday as a front nears the area. Some areas may not hit 90 Sunday.

