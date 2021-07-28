Man arrested in Memphis after drag racing for audience of nearly 100 people

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police arrested an Arkansas man after he did burnouts on South Third in front of an audience of at least 100 people.

Mei Tai was watching from B&P Beauty Supply where she works on South Third. She took photos showing of all of the cars on Sunday around 7:30 p.m. in the parking lot.

Police say 44-year-old Demarcus Calloway from Marion, Arkansas was seen doing burnouts on South Third and then accelerating at a high rate of speed, causing his vehicle to spin out of control and swerve into several lanes. Police say while more than 100 people were standing on the side of the road watching.

Officers arrested Calloway.

One Memphis City Council member says he would like to see tougher penalties for drag racing.

“How unbelievable is it that we’ve got people coming from outside of the city of Memphis like this is some sort of race track,” said Councilman Chase Carlisle.

Carlisle along with the rest of the Memphis City Council passed an ordinance to go along with a state law that gives Memphis police more power when it comes to drag racing. It allows police to ticket those who participate in street races or reckless driving exhibitions, including people who organize the events. Effective July 1, it became a Class A misdemeanor, punishable up to almost a year behind bars and a $2,500 fine.

Carlisle wants more.

“You look at some of those vehicles on the road. They’re 40, 50,000 vehicles, 30to 40,000 worth of after market parts. So, take that vehicle from people,” he said.

Carlisle may get his wish. Calloway’s light purple Chevy Caprice-Classic was towed to the city lot with a hold for the Organized Crime Unit.

Calloway was charged with drag racing and reckless driving. He was released from jail at 201 Poplar on a 1,500 bond.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.