Man arrested for stealing 40 TVs from train

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is accused of stealing $50,000 worth of TVs from a train Monday afternoon.

Records report officers witnessed 21-year-old Vincent Brown loading 40 brand new Samsung TVs into a white pickup truck after a nearby train was forcibly entered.

Responding officers arrested Brown as he attempted to flee the scene on foot.

He is charged with burglary of a motor vehicle, theft of property and evading arrest.

Brown’s bond is set at $40,000.

