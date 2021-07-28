Advertise with Us
Man arrested for stealing 40 TVs from train

Vincent Brown arrested for TV theft
Vincent Brown arrested for TV theft(WMC/MPD)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is accused of stealing $50,000 worth of TVs from a train Monday afternoon.

Records report officers witnessed 21-year-old Vincent Brown loading 40 brand new Samsung TVs into a white pickup truck after a nearby train was forcibly entered.

Responding officers arrested Brown as he attempted to flee the scene on foot.

He is charged with burglary of a motor vehicle, theft of property and evading arrest.

Brown’s bond is set at $40,000.

