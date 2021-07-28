Advertise with Us
Man convicted of killing officer, then attacks bailiff

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A Texas man elbowed a bailiff attempting to handcuff him after the defendant was convicted of killing a San Antonio police detective.

Jurors deliberated 25 minutes Monday before convicting Otis McKane of capital murder in the November 2016 fatal shooting of Detective Benjamin Marconi.

McKane then elbowed a bailiff trying to handcuff him before several officers pushed him into an adjacent room.

Authorities say Marconi was fatally shot as he sat in his patrol car during a traffic stop not involving McKane.

The trial’s punishment phase began Tuesday afternoon with the struck bailiff’s testimony.

Prosecutors seek the death penalty.

