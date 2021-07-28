Advertise with Us
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

MFD: Overheated grain causes fire on train

Canadian National Railroad
Canadian National Railroad(WMC)
By Hannah Wallsmith
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Fire Department responded to a train fire Tuesday evening that left three thousand dollars worth of damage.

Firefighters responded to 297 Rivergate Road just before 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night and reported smoke coming from a rail car.

The fire was brought under control an hour later and was extinguished just before 9:45 p.m.

Investigators say the cause of the fire appears to be accidental and started from overheated grain inside the rail tank.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Investigators: Instacart customer fights fir refund after shopper goes rogue
The Investigators: Instacart customer fights for refund after shopper goes rogue
Arkansas man arrested for drag racing in Memphis
Man arrested in Memphis after drag racing for audience of nearly 100 people
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self
I-40 bridge set to reopen next week, Arkansas judge says, but DOT officials won’t confirm
I-40 bridge set to reopen next week, Arkansas judge says, but DOT officials won’t confirm
Melvin Scott
Suspect with rifle involved in Oak Court Mall incident arrested

Latest News

I-40 bridge
I-40 bridge reopening date confirmed as TDOT wraps up final assessments
Millington naval base updates mask guidance due to COVID-19 transmission rate
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Patient receives COVID-19 vaccine.
Mid-South health experts explore benefits of COVID-19 booster shots