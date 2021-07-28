MFD: Overheated grain causes fire on train

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Fire Department responded to a train fire Tuesday evening that left three thousand dollars worth of damage.

Firefighters responded to 297 Rivergate Road just before 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night and reported smoke coming from a rail car.

The fire was brought under control an hour later and was extinguished just before 9:45 p.m.

Investigators say the cause of the fire appears to be accidental and started from overheated grain inside the rail tank.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.