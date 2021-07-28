Advertise with Us
Mid-South health experts explore benefits of COVID-19 booster shots

Patient receives COVID-19 vaccine.(WMC)
By Camille Connor
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - For months, health officials from local health departments and hospitals have urged residents to get their COVID-19 vaccine.

Baptist infectious disease specialist Dr. Steve Threlkeld continues to say that the vaccine is the best protection against the virus.

“The vaccine is still effective from keeping you from having severe illness or death, even being hospitalized,” said Threlkeld.

With the rise of the Delta variant, experts are saying a booster shot may be the next step in stopping the spread.

Wednesday, Pfizer released data showing that a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine could boost antibodies and provide a stronger level of protection against the Delta variant.

In a video update this week, Mississippi’s State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said a booster shot should be considered. He says the vaccinated patients who are dying from the virus are likely to be seniors and those who are immunocompromised.

“Our fully vaccinated deaths are people who are over 65. The median age is in the 70s. The majority of these folks have an underlying medical condition that makes them immunocompromised. That’s one of the reasons why we’ve been aggressively exploring this booster dose,” said Dobbs.

Dobbs and Threlkeld say the majority of patients hospitalized with the Delta variant are unvaccinated. Threlkeld says doctors could face challenges if they were to give a third dose right now.

“In fact, doing it puts you out of the Emergency Use Authorization. That gives you not much standing if something bad happens. It’s also harder to test and see what’s going on if people are all over the place in how they are giving these vaccinations,” he said.

In Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas, each state has reported that less that 50 percent of their population is fully vaccinated.

