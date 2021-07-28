Mid-South states offering tax-free weekends

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mid-South students will soon be back in the classroom, so now is the time for parents to go shopping for all the back-to-school needs.

Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas are having tax-free weekends over the next two weekends.

The summer coming to a close for many Mid-South students. That means it’s time to go back to school-shopping.

Tax free weekends in Tennessee, Arkansas, and Mississippi will help families save on supplies they need to start the year off on the right foot. The tax free weekends will also help them save on other items too.

Tennessee’s tax-free weekend kicks off July 30 through August 1. School supplies such as pencils and binders under $100 will be tax exempt as well as clothing, like shoes, shirts, pants and dresses under $100. Electronics like laptops and tablets under $1,500 are also tax exempt.

This year Tennessee will also exempt food, food ingredients, and prepared food from sales tax from July 30 to August 5.

Mississippi’s tax-free holiday is from July 30 to July 31. School supplies marked under $100 are tax free as well as clothing, such as pants, shirts, blouses, dresses, and coats. Items such as computers and accessories are not tax-free.

Arkansas’ tax-free holiday is August 7 through August 8. Tax-free items include school supplies and electronics. They also include clothing and footwear under $100, and accessories and equipment under $50.

Each state also has tax exemption guidelines posted online under their revenue and finance departments.

