Millington Municipal Schools talks about expectations for upcoming school year

By Amanda Hanson and Andrew Douglas
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We’re working to get all your important questions answered as kids prepare to head back to the classroom.

Action News 5 spoke with Superintendent James “Bo” Griffin with Millington Municipal School District in Arkansas.

Many of the protocols the district had in place last year for safety of students and staff will remain in place for the upcoming school year. Mask are recommended but will not be required. Click here for the latest COVID protocol information for the district.

Griffin said the district has already taken steps to help students to combat learning loss.

“First and foremost, we had our summer camps this year and our learning loss camps.” We had a little over 275 of our students in our district on campus to try to combat that issue.”

The first day of school for students at Millington Municipal School District is Monday, August 9.

