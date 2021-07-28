Millington naval base updates mask guidance due to COVID-19 transmission rate

MILLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - The Millington naval base announced updated mask guidance Wednesday due to local COVID-19 community transmission rates.

By the direction of the deputy secretary of defense, all personnel and visitors, regardless of vaccination status must wear a mask at indoor settings and on board the installation.

The mask requirement is effective immediately.

Unvaccinated personnel are also still required to maintain social distancing of six feet.

