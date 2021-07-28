Advertise with Us
Millington naval base updates mask guidance due to COVID-19 transmission rate

(Source: Tori Gessner, WAVE 3 News)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MILLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - The Millington naval base announced updated mask guidance Wednesday due to local COVID-19 community transmission rates.

By the direction of the deputy secretary of defense, all personnel and visitors, regardless of vaccination status must wear a mask at indoor settings and on board the installation.

The mask requirement is effective immediately.

Unvaccinated personnel are also still required to maintain social distancing of six feet.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

