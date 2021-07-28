Mississippi Dept. of Corrections cancels visitation at all prisons due to COVID-19 increase

JACKSON, Miss. (WMC) - The Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) has canceled visitations at all prisons due to the increase in COVID-19 cases across the state.

Visitation is suspended until further notice. MDOC is also now requiring all staff and inmates to wear masks while indoors.

“With two-thirds of the state still unvaccinated, we have to protect inmates from outbreaks on the outside,” said Commissioner Cain. “We can’t risk exposure to the highly-contagious Delta variant so we are redoubling our efforts again to sanitize and spray all facilities. That worked the first time because Mississippi prisons had some of the fewest cases and by far the lowest number of COVID deaths of any other prison system in the southeast U.S.”

Cain said resuming visitation depends entirely on how quickly the Delta variant is under control.

Visitations were reinstated in May after they were initially suspended in March 2020.

