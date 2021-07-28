Advertise with Us
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Mississippi Dept. of Corrections cancels visitation at all prisons due to COVID-19 increase

Source: WLBT
Source: WLBT
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WMC) - The Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) has canceled visitations at all prisons due to the increase in COVID-19 cases across the state.

Visitation is suspended until further notice. MDOC is also now requiring all staff and inmates to wear masks while indoors.

“With two-thirds of the state still unvaccinated, we have to protect inmates from outbreaks on the outside,” said Commissioner Cain.  “We can’t risk exposure to the highly-contagious Delta variant so we are redoubling our efforts again to sanitize and spray all facilities.  That worked the first time because Mississippi prisons had some of the fewest cases and by far the lowest number of COVID deaths of any other prison system in the southeast U.S.”

Cain said resuming visitation depends entirely on how quickly the Delta variant is under control.

Visitations were reinstated in May after they were initially suspended in March 2020.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash involving Memphis police cruisers
Driver falls asleep at the wheel before hitting 2 Memphis police cruisers
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self
Woman surrenders to US Marshals task force for deadly Memphis shooting
Oak Court Mall altercation
Police searching for man in Oak Court Mall incident
Hickory Ridge Elementary School is one of two brand new schools that opened for students on...
Memphis school chosen to be in GAP clothing commercial

Latest News

Best Life: Researchers use infrared light to detect source of irregular heartbeat
Researchers use infrared light to detect source of irregular heart beat
Shelby Co. evaluating mask guidance as CDC recommends vaccinated people wear masks indoors
Shelby County evaluating mask guidance
CDC changes mask and school guidance as younger population becomes more infected by COVID-19
Youth COVID-19 cases rising in the Mid-South
Shelby Co. evaluating mask guidance as CDC recommends vaccinated people wear masks indoors