Advertise with Us
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

National Civil Rights Museum celebrates 30 years with events, new exhibt

The National Civil Rights Museum
The National Civil Rights Museum
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The National Civil Rights Museum is celebrating 30 years of being the first-of-its-kind museum to display American civil rights history.

NCRM opened its doors on July 4, 1991, and to mark the 30-year anniversary, the museum is holding events and introducing a new exhibit.

First, NCRM plans to host the 30th Anniversary Community Celebration on September 25 as a way to thank the community for its hand in helping the museum thrive.

Its annual Freedom Award Event will also make a comeback this year after the event was put on hold last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is open to the community but will also be held virtually for people to tune in around the globe on October 14.

A 30th Anniversary exhibition is also in the works to open this fall.

NCRM invites the public to donate any artifacts, news clippings, documents or photos you may have stored away.

For more information about NCRM’s 30th-anniversary celebration visit civilrightsmuseum.org. Information on the Freedom Award event at freedomaward.org.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self
Arkansas man arrested for drag racing in Memphis
Man arrested in Memphis after drag racing for audience of nearly 100 people
I-40 bridge set to reopen next week, Arkansas judge says, but DOT officials won’t confirm
I-40 bridge set to reopen next week, Arkansas judge says, but DOT officials won’t confirm
The Investigators: Instacart customer fights fir refund after shopper goes rogue
The Investigators: Instacart customer fights for refund after shopper goes rogue
Melvin Scott
Suspect with rifle involved in Oak Court Mall incident arrested

Latest News

Graceland
Elvis Week to go live from Graceland
Keri Blair will be peddling in honor of her mother who passed away from stage IV lung cancer.
Woman cycling to honor mother, raise money for cancer research
Woman cycling to honor mother, raise money for cancer research
What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5's Joy Redmond and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin
What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5’s Joy Redmond and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin