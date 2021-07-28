National Civil Rights Museum celebrates 30 years with events, new exhibt

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The National Civil Rights Museum is celebrating 30 years of being the first-of-its-kind museum to display American civil rights history.

NCRM opened its doors on July 4, 1991, and to mark the 30-year anniversary, the museum is holding events and introducing a new exhibit.

First, NCRM plans to host the 30th Anniversary Community Celebration on September 25 as a way to thank the community for its hand in helping the museum thrive.

Its annual Freedom Award Event will also make a comeback this year after the event was put on hold last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is open to the community but will also be held virtually for people to tune in around the globe on October 14.

A 30th Anniversary exhibition is also in the works to open this fall.

NCRM invites the public to donate any artifacts, news clippings, documents or photos you may have stored away.

For more information about NCRM’s 30th-anniversary celebration visit civilrightsmuseum.org. Information on the Freedom Award event at freedomaward.org.

