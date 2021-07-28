Advertise with Us
Redbirds streak broken but Flaherty shines in rehab start

By Jarvis Greer
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Redbirds entered Tuesday as the hottest team in baseball right now with a franchise record of 15 straight victories under their belts.

They’re back home with a familiar and famous face on the mound against the Gwinnett Stripers at AutoZone Park. 

Jack Flaherty started the season as the staff Aace for the parent St. Louis Cardinals. A former Redbird, who helped Memphis win the Pacific Coast League title in 2018, Flaherty is back in the Bluff City for the first time on a rehab assignment.

He suffered a torn oblique muscle end of May and has been out of the lineup ever since. He was 8-1 when he went down. Flaherty throws two innings for the Redbirds with three strikeouts and no runs allowed.

But The ‘Birds can’t hold it. Final score, Gwinnett wins it 1-0 end Memphis streak at 15. 

Same teams Wednesday, first pitch 7 p.m. Downtown at the Zone.

