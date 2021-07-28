LIVE: Shelby County reports 2.6K active COVID-19 cases, 269 new Wednesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County’s COVID-19 spike continues with another 269 cases reported Wednesday, bringing the county’s active case total to 2,626.

Dr. Steve Threlkeld, infectious disease specialist with Baptist Memorial Hospital-Memphis, is holding a briefing Wednesday afternoon to discuss the new CDC recommendations for vaccinated people to resume wearing masks indoors and possible booster shots for some groups.

The Shelby County Health Department reports 104,160 total cases since the start of the pandemic and 1,725 deaths.

The most recent weekly positivity rate, for the week ending July 17, is 11.1 percent. At its lowest, the rate was below 3% last month.

Shelby County weekly test positivity rate ending July 17, 2021 (SCHD)

