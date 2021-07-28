Advertise with Us
TDOT to load test I-40 bridge amid talks of reopening date

By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 5:33 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We could know as soon as Wednesday when the I-40 bridge will be back up and running.

Tennessee Department of Transportation officials confirmed a reopening plan for the bridge will be announced later this morning.

The department did not go into detail but Tuesday, Crittenden County Judge Woody Wheeless said some lanes of the bridge could open by Sunday.

Also, load testing begins Wednesday and TDOT says they’ll use a dump truck to take measurements and test the bridge.

There are now 17 new steel support plates in place on the I-40 bridge, addressing the critical areas identified two weeks ago, but TDOT says “in place” doesn’t mean “installed.”

“We’ve got to finish bolting and taking down those lateral bracings and uninstalling some of that bracing, as well, then clean up and taking those platforms, work platforms, that the crews have been able to get under there and make those repairs,” said TDOT Community Relations Officer Nichole Lawrence.

Though there is an urgency to complete the bridge, TDOT’s message is safety, particularly for those who may be hesitant to drive on the bridge once it reopens.

Lawrence says safety is still top of mind and top priority.

Read more on the I-40 bridge shutdown

