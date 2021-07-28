Advertise with Us
Team USA’s Damian Lillard erupts for 21 points against Iran

United States' Damian Lillard (6) shoots over Iran's Mohammadsina Vahedi (3) during a men's...
United States' Damian Lillard (6) shoots over Iran's Mohammadsina Vahedi (3) during a men's basketball preliminary round game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. (Charlie Neibergall/Pool Photo via AP)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SAITAMA, Japan (AP) — The U.S. basketball team got back to winning — and winning easily.

Damian Lillard scored 21 points and the Americans rebounded from an opening loss with their first victory of these Olympics, romping past Iran 120-66 on Wednesday.

Devin Booker scored 16 points and Jayson Tatum had 14 for the Americans, who had their 25-game Olympic winning streak snapped with an 83-76 loss to France on Sunday.

The U.S. not only bounced back with a win but did it in a Dream Team-type performance against an overmatched opponent.

The U.S. made 19 3-pointers and 23 of its 37 shots (62%) inside the arc.

