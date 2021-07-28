Advertise with Us
Temperatures approaching 100 for the next few days

WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Brittney Bryant
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 3:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It will be dry and hot today with a slight drop in humidity. Temperatures are in the 70s this morning, but will rise to the upper 90s this afternoon. The heat index will stay below 105 in most areas, so the Heat Advisory only includes small portion of northwest Mississippi and eastern Arkansas. It will remain warm overnight with low temperatures in the upper 70s.

TODAY: Mostly sunny. High: 97 degrees. Winds: Northeast 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 77 degrees. Winds: Northeast at 5 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: Humidity will slowly rise back up through the end of the week. Thursday and Friday will be sunny and dry with high temperatures near 100. Overnight lows will be in the upper 70s. The heat index will be between 105 and 120 on Friday.

WEEKEND: It will be hot and muggy on Saturday with high temperatures in the mid to upper 90s. There could be a few showers on Sunday as a weak front moves into the area, especially in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s.

NEXT WEEK: Temperatures will take a slight dip behind the front, so high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s at the start of next week.

