Tigers football prepares for start and realignment

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Tigers are hyping up for the start of their season.

The University of Memphis had its annual Coaches Media Luncheon Tuesday.

Of Course, the elephant in the room is what’s happening with the SEC and the Big 12, and the possible shakeups it could have for the rest of college football.

Tigers Head Coach Ryan Silverfield says preparing for these new scenarios is just a part of the game now.

”It’s one of those things that’s occurred throughout the history of college football, the NFL,” said Silverfield. “So we knew it was coming, but how does it affect the UofM. I don’t know. Have I had some conversations with Dr. Rudd and Laird Veatch? I’ve had very minimum. Like I said, It does me no good to sit here and stress about 2025 right now. I’m trying to get through tomorrow and make sure our guys show up for their workouts and do what they’re supposed to be doing. Am I a fan of it? I’ll let you know in 2025...how does that sound?”

Tiger players are already trickling in. The UofM opens its season on September 4 against Nicholls State at the Liberty Bowl.

Tiger Offensive Lineman Dylan Parham is on the watch list for the Outland Trophy presented to the Nation’s Top Interior Lineman. Ole Miss Nick Broeker is also on the Outland List.

The Rebels open their season on September 6 against Louisville in Atlanta.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.