Tipton County releases COVID-19 guidance for school year ahead

TIPTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Mid-south schools are gearing up for the upcoming school year and Tipton County released its latest guidance to combat COVID-19 in the classroom.

The district says it is not requiring masks on campus but they are encouraged, as well as temperature checks. Tipton County school officials say parents can check their child’s temperature before going to school.

Social distancing will also be encouraged.

School officials are offering optional COVID-19 testing to employees at the beginning of the year but mass testing will be required following summer, fall, thanksgiving, Christmas and spring breaks.

Additional guidelines include:

If a student contracts the virus, a parent or guardian should notify the school nurse or administrator. The Tennessee Department of Health will handle the contact tracing process.

Playgrounds will remain in use unless state or local government guidance changes.

Buses will be equipped with cleaning and sanitizing equipment. Mask use is encouraged.

Breakfast and lunch will be served in the cafeteria for all students until further notice.

Visitors will be limited.

All extended day programs will be open with the same guidelines.

Sporting events will follow newly released guidelines from Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association.

Tipton County Schools says nearly 50% of its teachers and staff or fully vaccinated.

