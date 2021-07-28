Advertise with Us
TSSAA releases COVID-19 sport guidelines for high schools

The new recommendations dictate how Tennessee high schools should participate in sports during the next school year.
(WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 8:29 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association released updated guidelines for high school sport teams Tuesday.

“While the upcoming school year certainly looks much different than last year, COVID-19 is still an issue that member schools across the state will continue to deal with,” the update said.

Under the updated ruling, the TSSAA recommended that schools follow guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The TSSAA also recommended schools follow CDC guidelines for students and coaches that come into close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

All students that test positive for COVID-19 must receive clearance from their doctors and must be cleared in their pre-participation physical before resuming play under the recommendations.

A memo with the information from the announcement was sent directly to school administrators, officials with the TSSAA said.

