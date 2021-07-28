Two people injured in shooting at Memphis barber shop
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting left two people injured in Memphis Tuesday night.
The shooting happened at Creative Touch Baber Shop on Raleigh Lagrange.
According to the Memphis Police Department, a female victim was transported to Regional One Hospital and is listed in non-critical condition. A man was also injured and is in critical condition at the hospital.
Police have not given details on any suspects in the shooting.
