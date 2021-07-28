UofM requiring masks on campus while indoors

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The University of Memphis is requiring its students to wear a mask on campus while indoors.

This comes as COVID-19 cases begin to surge just ahead of the upcoming school year due to the rapid spread of the Delta variant.

The university says the following updated safety protocols are now in effect:

Masks are required to be worn by all persons while indoors and in places where maintaining appropriate social distancing is not possible.

All students, faculty and staff are strongly encouraged to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Do not come to campus if you are experiencing symptoms, are in isolation or quarantine due to positive test results or exposure, pending test results, or have reason to believe you have come in contact with the virus.

Daily symptom monitoring and self-reporting of positive test results are required.

The UofM says it still has plans to return to in-person learning with normal seating capacities for the 2021 fall semester.

Campus facilities will also be open.

University officials say it is monitoring Shelby County and CDC health guidance for any further updates.

