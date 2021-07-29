Advertise with Us
103-year-old Memphian celebrates birthday with book drive

By Tucker Robbins
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis native Opal hill, also known as Auntie Opal, turned 103-years-old on Tuesday.

Auntie Opal celebrated her birthday with the start of the Novel Book Drive for Le Bonheur with a goal of donating 103 books to the children’s hospital.

To celebrate one of their book lovers in the community, Novel is offering a 20 percent discount on all books purchased and donated towards the book drive. This can be done in store or online with the checkout code AUNTIEOPAL.

