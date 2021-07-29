$25K reward offered for information in homicide of two Collierville children

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - The FBI is offering a reward for information leading to an arrest in the shooting death of two Collierville children in 2020.

Six-year-old Ashlynn Luckett and 16-year-old LeQuan Boyd were shot during a drive-by shooting while inside their residence on Kirby Mills Cove in January 2020. The FBI is offering an additional reward of up $25,000 for information leading to the identification and arrest of the suspect(s) responsible for the deadly shooting.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Homicide at 901-636-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

