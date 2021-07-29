Advertise with Us
3 more commit to play in WGC-FESJI

By Jarvis Greer
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 8:01 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Add three more commitments to the World Golf Championships FedEx St. Jude Invitational coming up next week in Memphis.

English Golfer Tommy Fleetwood, who’s ranked 34th in the world, is adding his name to a tournament that’s bringing most of the top players in the world to the Bluff City. 

He has two top 10 finishes on the PGA Tour this year. 

Fleetwood just tied for fifth at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play tournament.

This will be his third straight Memphis appearance.

Also committing Thursday are Adam Scott, ranked 43rd in the world, and Ian Poulter ranked 50.

The WGC-FESJI has three of the top five players in the world committed including Defending Champ, Justin Thomas, British Open Winner Collin Morikawa and 2018 Memphis Winner Dustin Johnson. 

The WGC-FESJI runs August 5-8 at the TPC at Southwind.

