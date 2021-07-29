Advertise with Us
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Big 12 tells ESPN cease and desist

(WMC Action News 5)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 7:57 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The first shot fired across the bow by the Big 12 in response to Texas and Oklahoma announcing their intention to leave that league and apply for membership in the SEC.   

Big 12 Commissioner Boby Bowlsy has directly accused ESPN of tampering in a comment to the Associated Press, telling the AP:

“I have absolute certainty (ESPN) has been involved in manipulating other conferences to go after our members.”

As a result, the Big 12 has sent a cease and desist letter to ESPN.

The letter, obtained by Sports Illustrated, claims the SEC has been working with another conference to convince at least one additional school to leave the Big 12. 

On another note, 24/7 Sports Chip Brown reports Texas and Oklahoma could be admitted into the SEC as early as Thursday following a meeting of the league’s presidents. 

Eleven of the 14 SEC members would have to vote for their inclusion for it to happen.

That looks like a no-brainer.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Investigators: Instacart customer fights fir refund after shopper goes rogue
The Investigators: Instacart customer fights for refund after shopper goes rogue
The rescued animals were taken to Animal Protective Services where they are being cared for by...
4 dogs found dead, 14 rescued from deplorable living conditions
Left: Aisha Kinyanjui. Right: Khauyl Hunter.
2 charged after infant found with third-degree burns, broken arm
Arkansas man arrested for drag racing in Memphis
Man arrested in Memphis after drag racing for audience of nearly 100 people
Two people injured in shooting at Memphis barber shop

Latest News

Tigers football prepares for start and realignment
Mississippi State wins National Championship, first in school’s history
Bulldogs bench boss gets long term deal
Tigers’ defensive back makes Thorpe Watch List
Texas, Oklahoma serve notice to Big 12