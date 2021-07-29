Big 12 tells ESPN cease and desist

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The first shot fired across the bow by the Big 12 in response to Texas and Oklahoma announcing their intention to leave that league and apply for membership in the SEC.

Big 12 Commissioner Boby Bowlsy has directly accused ESPN of tampering in a comment to the Associated Press, telling the AP:

“I have absolute certainty (ESPN) has been involved in manipulating other conferences to go after our members.”

As a result, the Big 12 has sent a cease and desist letter to ESPN.

The letter, obtained by Sports Illustrated, claims the SEC has been working with another conference to convince at least one additional school to leave the Big 12.

On another note, 24/7 Sports Chip Brown reports Texas and Oklahoma could be admitted into the SEC as early as Thursday following a meeting of the league’s presidents.

Eleven of the 14 SEC members would have to vote for their inclusion for it to happen.

That looks like a no-brainer.

